ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 390,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXO. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

NYSE:CXO opened at $52.94 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

