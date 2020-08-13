Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,308 Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $246.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $259.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

