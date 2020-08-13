Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 4,895.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,282 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 266,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. ING Groep NV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.