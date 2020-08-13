ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $111.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

