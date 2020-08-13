Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.94.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,542 shares of company stock valued at $120,508,772. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $285.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software Inc has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

