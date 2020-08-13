ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 111,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,998,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 280,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.