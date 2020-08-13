Profund Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Paso Electric stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

