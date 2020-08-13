ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $95,560,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,197,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,288.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 246,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 228,360 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 226,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.81.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

