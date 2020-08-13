ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $842,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT stock opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

