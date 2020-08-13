Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,571 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,282,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after buying an additional 553,971 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $123,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $228,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,981,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,385 shares of company stock worth $7,161,968. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. The business had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

