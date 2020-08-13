ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,935 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth about $685,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 14.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 21,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 26,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HST opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

