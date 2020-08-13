ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,658 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $225.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.