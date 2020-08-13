MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 574,742 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after purchasing an additional 192,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,035 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.73. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $129.97.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

