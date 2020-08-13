ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 27,453 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,768 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

