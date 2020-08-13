ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 35,174 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Mylan by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mylan stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

