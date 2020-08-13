ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,348,978. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $219.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.