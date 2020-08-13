ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,981 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

BBY stock opened at $104.12 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 290,796 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $24,889,229.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

