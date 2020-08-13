Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,609 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 136.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter worth $56,494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,290 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Centurylink by 50.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,556,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after buying an additional 1,851,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Centurylink by 599.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,659,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 1,422,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centurylink stock opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

