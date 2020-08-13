ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 373.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $6,523,135 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ opened at $388.65 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.69.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.