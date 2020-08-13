ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 187 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Teleflex by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $77,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $510,368.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $375.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $405.07. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

