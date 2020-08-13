ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total transaction of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

