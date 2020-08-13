ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.78. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. Hershey’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

