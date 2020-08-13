ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 4,454 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Bryan J. Koop bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,630. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

