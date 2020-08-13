ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,290,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,057 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,600,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 33,897 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $101.38 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

