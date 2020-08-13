ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,717 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.9% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after buying an additional 2,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

