ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $819,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 145,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

