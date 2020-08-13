ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 24,901 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,901 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $12,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.32). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

