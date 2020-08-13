Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.94

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.94 and last traded at $97.93, with a volume of 22970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $90,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.