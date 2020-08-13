6,900 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $81,928,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $42,582,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 727.2% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 440,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 387,243 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 478,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,955,000 after buying an additional 216,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $9,456,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of LAMR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.