NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $78,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,302 shares of company stock worth $4,814,613 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

