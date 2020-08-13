NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $720,000 in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Colfax during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,562,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Colfax by 98.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,820,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 904,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,529,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 42.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,287,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFX opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $839,736 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

