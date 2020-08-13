NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 2,900 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Baozun by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,863,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 336,594 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 35.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,047,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,377 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,400,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baozun by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 32.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 609,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.11. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

