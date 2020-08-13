NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 15,994,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,648 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,777,000 after purchasing an additional 217,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after purchasing an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,742,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,096,000 after purchasing an additional 327,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of -188.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.