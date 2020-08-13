NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $894,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 72.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.45. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.05.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.