NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,883,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,031,000 after acquiring an additional 162,723 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 297,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 267.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.93.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.