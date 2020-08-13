51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in 51job were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in 51job by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,690,000 after acquiring an additional 385,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,846,000 after acquiring an additional 170,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in 51job by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after buying an additional 80,374 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 51job by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after buying an additional 64,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 51job by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 51job alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 51job has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.