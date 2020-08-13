ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.94.

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.95.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

