NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $527,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. MKM Partners began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

