NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $84.30 on Thursday. Autohome Inc has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. China International Capital raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Macquarie cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

