Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

