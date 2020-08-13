NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,461 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth $286,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,807 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 16.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 30.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,303 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,918 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.30 to $15.60 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.34.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

