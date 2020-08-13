NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Noah were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noah by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Noah by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Noah by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Noah by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NOAH opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.48. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

