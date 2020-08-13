HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 192,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 145,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 78,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

In related news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $41.71 on Thursday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

