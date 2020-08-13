Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,617,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.68.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $274,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,897.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $9,347,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

