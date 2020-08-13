Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Position Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth $190,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

NYSE BERY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

