NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1,890.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after acquiring an additional 517,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,044,000 after acquiring an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after acquiring an additional 837,825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,730 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,281,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

NYSE:WAL opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

