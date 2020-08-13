NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires New Shares in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Univar during the first quarter worth $3,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Univar by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Univar during the second quarter worth $850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Univar by 199.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 729,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Univar by 202.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,963,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 1,984,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Univar alerts:

Shares of Univar stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 919.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Univar had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.