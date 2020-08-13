NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 14,402 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,249,000 after purchasing an additional 792,092 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,974,000 after purchasing an additional 553,424 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

