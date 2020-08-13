NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 8,400 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $18,535,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 339,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 102,250 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE MIC opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

