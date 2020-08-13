55,100 Shares in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 552,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Radian Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter worth $102,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDN opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, with a total value of $41,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $42,796.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

